Alphonse “Al” Olliges, 83, of Trenton, IL, died Friday, February 01, 2019 in St. Elmo, Illinois.

Al was born June 21, 1935, to Alphonse and Margret (nee Sauer) Olliges, Sr. in Germantown, IL. On June 24, 1958, he married Mary Ann Boeser, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL.

Al was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, The Knights of Columbus, The Farm Bureau, and Carpenter’s Local #664.

Al was a very hardworking man who never stopped. He worked many years in the carpentry field. Al enjoyed farming as well as his large garden that he planted each year. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved his family and was proud of his children and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Al is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Mary Ann Olliges, Trenton, IL; children, Gary (Lois) Olliges, Highland, IL, Brenda (Mike) VonBokel, St. Jacob, IL, Karen (Dale) Huelsmann, New Baden, IL, Kevin (Ruth) Olliges, Highland, IL, Darren (Susan) Olliges, Highland, IL; grandchildren, Jennifer (Bobby) Pritchard, Chris (Joe) Parey, Taylor Olliges, Amber (Scott) Poettker, Chase (Chynna) VonBokel, Levi VonBokel, Dana Huelsmann, Ryan Huelsmann, Jessica Olliges, Tyler Olliges, Breanna (Robert) Hosto, Kylie Olliges; great grandchildren, Mandy, Kelli, Hannah, & Jessi Poettker; sisters, Mary (Arnold) Schmeink, Doris Lane; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Ann Olliges, Rosie Olliges, Imelda Pingsterhaus, Francis (Ruth) Boeser, Della Gene (Sylvester) Holzinger; several Nieces, Nephews and dear Friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alphonse and Margret Olliges; brothers, Fred and Edward Olliges; sister and brother-in-law, Martha (Jim) Eversgerd; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Bernetta and Louis Boeser; brothers-in-law, Tom Lane, Ray Pingsterhaus; sister-in-law, Imogent Dickhaut.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Highland Food Pantry, or Aperion Care, St. Elmo, IL, (for resident’s activities).

Visitation: Monday, February 4, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm and Tuesday, February 5, 2019 from 8:00 to 9:30 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Mass of Christian Burial; Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 10:00 am, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

Clergy: Rev. Fr. Pat Jakel, Pastor

Interment: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Highland, IL.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL