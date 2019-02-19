Arnold B. Heimann, age 92, of Germantown, died Monday, February 18, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family.

He was born May 27, 1926 in Albers, a son of the late Herman and Rose, nee Richter, Heimann.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sons, Joseph and Hermann Heimann; a grandson, Joseph Niemeyer; siblings, Sr. Marciana Heimann, ASC, Antoinette Engelmann and husband Virgil, and Herbert Heimann; step-father, Frank Netemeyer; step-siblings, Hank Netemeyer and wife Edna, Martha Horstmann and husband Edwin, Marcella Dulle and husband Tony, Bernette Dulle and husband Vince, Sr. Julie Netemeyer, ASC, Paul Netemeyer, Ralph Netemeyer and wife Dolores, and Elmer Netemeyer; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph and Elizabeth, nee Nordhaus, Thoele; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Tom Zurliene, Alvin and Mary Ann Thoele, Walter and Ella Mae Thoele, Edward “Artie” Thoele, Bernice ”Bim” and Cornelius “Corney” Kniepmann, and Olivia Thoele (infancy); and the Spihlmann family brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Surviving are his wife Mary, nee Thoele, Heimann, whom he married September 27, 1949 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Albers; children, Pat (Gene) Wesselmann of Carlyle, Sharon (Allen) Pichon of Flower Mound, TX, Connie (Marvin) Eversgerd of Germantown, Carol (Mark) Niemeyer of Breese, Terry (Dana) Heimann of Fairview Heights, and Mark (Rhuann) Heimann of Germantown; grandchildren, Brian (Jamie) Wesselmann, Michael (Becky) Wesselmann, Tim (Tiffany) Wesselmann, Sarah (Adam) Becker, Christine (John) Diehl, Allen (Misti) Pichon, III, Lisa (Steve) Napovanice, Brad (Leslie) Eversgerd, Kevin (Meghan) Eversgerd, Jeffrey (Emily) Niemeyer, Christopher (Breanne) Niemeyer, Taylor Heimann, Blake Heimann, Peyton Heimann, AJ Heimann, and Jack Heimann; 27 great-grandchildren; step-sister, Alice Zurliene of Fairfield; sisters-in-law, Vera Netemeyer of Aviston, Jane Netemeyer of Aviston, and Jane Thoele of Germantown.

Arnold was a veteran of the United States Air Force and the former owner/operator of H & N Equipment Co. in Albers for 38 years. He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown, Albers Knights of Columbus Council 1026, Germantown American Legion Post 325, past president of the St. Joseph’s Hospital Board, past president of Mississippi Valley Equipment Dealer Association, past board member of the National Farm and Power Equipment Dealers Association, and past board member of the Equatrac Insurance Co. He enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals, playing euchre and rummy, and watching his grandchildren’s sporting events.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment with full military honors will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery, Germantown.

Visitation will be Friday, February 22, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 8:00-9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown.

Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mater Dei Catholic High School, or to the wishes of the family and will be received at the funeral home.

The Germantown American Legion will hold services at 7:00 p.m. and the Albers Knights of Columbus will hold services at 7:15 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.mossfuneralhome.com