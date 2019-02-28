Bradford L. Beeler, age 64 of Carlyle, IL, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in O Fallon, IL.

He was born on Monday, October 18, 1954, in Highland, IL, the son of Hansel and Lorraine (nee Schoeck) Beeler.

He was a member of Saint Jacob United Church of Christ, Saint Jacob, IL.

He grew up in St. Jacob, IL; graduated from Triad High School, Troy, IL, in 1972. He served active duty with the US Marine Corp for two years and four years in the reserves. He married and returned to IL in 1979. He worked for Furmanite Corp, Norfolk, VA, at Shell Oil and other refineries and power plants. He retired in 2010 after 31 years of service. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals Baseball fan and enjoyed the St. Louis Blues Hockey. Brad wished to minimize his health issues and worked on close conversations on a happy note. He dearly loved all his girls. He stayed in contact with life-long friends from his school days and home town. There was a special cat, Smokey, that brought him pleasure.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Miranda L. Brown, Fort Worth, TX

Daughter – Sierra N. (Fiance – Mical McEuen) Beeler, Worden, IL

Grandchild – Savannah L. Brown, Fort Worth, TX

Grandchild – Alexis L. Mercer (twin), Worden, IL

Grandchild – Jocelynn N. Mercer (twin), Worden, IL

Grandchild – Ryleigh N. Brown, Fort Worth, TX

Sister – Carol M. (Richard) Lammert, Enfield, NH

Ex-Wife – Linda Sue Sims Beeler, Troy, IL

(married-3/24/1979)(Divorced-5/9/01).

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Hansel Cletus Beeler – Died 10/13/1957

Mother – Lorraine Meta Beeler Suess (nee Schoeck) – Died 9/14/2008

Step Father – Herbert M. Suess – Died 3/17/2009

Brother – Gary L. Beeler – Died 8/8/2010.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Keystone Cemetery in Saint Jacob, IL, Rev. Nancy L. Gamache, Pastor, Saint Jacob United Church of Christ, Saint Jacob, IL, officiating.

Celebration of Life will be at 11:30 AM on Monday, March 11, 2019, at St. Jacob United Church of Christ – Heritage Hall in Saint Jacob, IL.

Interment will be at Keystone Cemetery in Saint Jacob, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.