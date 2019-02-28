Connie Sue Linville, 78, of Greenville, IL, died at 4:35 p.m. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Connie was born October 16, 1940 in Bingham, IL, the daughter of Ned Raymond and Freida (Rhodes) Hicks, Sr. She married Billy Ross Linville on June 18, 1961 at the United Methodist Church of Nokomis. He preceded her in death on August 2, 2012.

Connie graduated from Nokomis High School in 1958, and went to work for the State of Illinois. Upon her retirement, she would then work for many more years providing in-home healthcare to many in the Bond County area. Connie was an Elvis Presley enthusiast, collecting a variety of Elvis memorabilia. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, and bragging about her grandchildren. Connie was a long-time member of the Sorento Baptist Church.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Mark Linville; granddaughter, Nakita Ahrens; and sister, Janet Boone.

Connie is survived by her children, Mike Linville of Litchfield, IL, Sharon Linville of Pocahontas, IL, and David A. (Jane) Linville of Vandalia, IL; grandchildren, Ashley Linville, Chelsea Salmons, David R. Linville, and Reuben McMillan; great granddaughters, Haley and Kaidence; brother, Ned R. Hicks, Jr. of Tremont, IL; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation & Funeral Ceremony: The family will receive guests from 11:00 a.m. until the time of ceremony at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the Sorento Baptist Church, 206 W. Taylor St., Sorento, IL 62086, with Pastor Gene DeClue officiating.

Interment will follow at Kirkland Cemetery, in rural Sorento, IL.

Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 201 S. Main St., Sorento, IL 62086 has been entrusted with ceremonies.

