Dalton T. Schneider, 26, of St. Louis, MO, died Monday, February 4, 2019, at his residence.

Dalton was born on December 10, 1992, in Breese, IL to Tim Schneider and Rachel Bettinson.

Dalton was a happy person that everyone loved. He had a smile that would light up a room. He was a very talented carpenter. He could do anything with tools after being shown only once. Dalton was skilled in carpentry, welding, and working on motors.

Dalton is survived by his father, Tim (significant other, Jennifer Davis) Schneider, Highland, IL; mother, Rachel (Robert) Bettinson, Cheyenne, WY; siblings, Cameron (fiancé, Dayna Horan) Schneider, North Carolina, Aron (Madison) Schneider, Grantfork, IL, Allison (Trey) Plocher, Granite City, IL; grandparents, Bill and Gloria Schneider, Grantfork, IL; niece, Hayden Plocher; several Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 50 Crestwood Executive #401, St. Louis, MO. 63126

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.