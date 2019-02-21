Dolores C. Lampe, age 90, of Germantown, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Cedarhurst of Breese.

She was born September 2, 1928 in Germantown, a daughter of the late Vincent and Catherine, nee Winter, Albers. On June 18, 1952, she married August Lampe at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown and he preceded her in death on December 19, 1996.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Al Wuebbels; siblings, Harry Albers, Adele Albers, and Vince Albers; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Lawrence Becker, Clarence Haake, Shirley Lampe, Ralph Jansen, Greg Lampe and wife Evelyn, Magdalen Lampe, Ervin Lampe, Monica Hermes and husband Bill, Dave Lampe and wives Margie and Mildred “Sis”, and Gerald Lampe.

Surviving are her children, Jeanette (Myron) Johnson of Germantown, Marian Wuebbels of Germantown, Stephen (friend Barb Ratermann) Lampe of Germantown, Ruth Ann (Larry) Deering of Germantown, Arlene Torre of Highland, and Keith (Kelly) Lampe of Germantown; grandchildren, Emily (Kyle) Heimann, Adam (Megan) Johnson, Nathan (Kelsi) Wuebbels, Alicia (Curt) Hemker, Jason (Cassandra) Deering, Heather Deering, Eric Deering, Matthew Torre, Kathryn Torre, Kristen Torre, Michael Torre, Stephen Torre, Niki Raetz, and Sami Argo; 9 great-grandchildren; siblings, Gertrude Becker of Bartelso, Elizabeth Haake of Belleville, Maurice (Rita) Albers of Germantown, and Marie (Virgil) Gebke of Germantown ; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Ethel Albers of Germantown, Tom Lampe of Carlyle, Barbara Jansen of St. Louis, Dolly Lampe of St. Louis, and Laura Lampe of Germantown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dolores was a homemaker and a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown where she sang in the choir for years, and a former member of the Mater Dei Catholic High School Mothers and Friends.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery, Germantown.

Visitation will be Monday, February 25, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 8:00-9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown.

Memorials may be made to Residential Hospice, Special Olympics Region 2, Mater Dei Catholic High School, or St. Vincent de Paul Society and will be received at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.mossfuneralhome.com