Doris M. Liening (nee Bassler), 97, of Highland, IL, died Friday, February 1, 2019, at her residence.

Doris was born January 29, 1922, to Charles and Anna (nee Kraemer) Bassler in Trenton, IL. On October 9, 1942, she married Harold Liening in Union, MO.

She loved to cook and did it up until the last couple of weeks. She also baked and loved to make pies and cakes and was always willing to try new things. She tended to her garden and liked to fish off the Pontoon boat with her husband. Doris was very proud of her grandson and great granddaughters.

She is survived by her son, Gaylord Dean (significant other, Barbara Murphy) Liening, Highland, IL; grandson, Jeffrey Dean (Julie) Liening; great granddaughters, Hayley and Ashley; sister, Melba A. Bassler, Swansea, IL

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Anna Bassler; husband, Harold “Powerhouse” Liening.

Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice.

Services are private

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.