Electa F. Leitch, age 104 of Alhambra, IL, died Thursday, January 31, 2019, at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra, IL.

She was born on Wednesday, October 14, 1914, in Alhambra, IL, the daughter of Ernest and Mary (nee Wall) Bloemker.

On Wednesday, November 23, 1932, she married Glenn N. Leitch.

She was a member of Salem United Church of Christ, Alhambra, IL, Salem UCC Women’s Guild; former member of the St. Paul United Church of Christ-Staunton, IL.

Electa was born and raised at Alhambra, IL. After marriage she and her husband moved onto the family farm north of Alhambra. They later moved to Staunton, IL, and lived there for many years. In 1982 they moved to Alhambra, IL. The last six years she has lived at Hitz Home. She and her husband enjoyed traveling. She enjoyed quilting and gardening.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Fayette C. Frandsen, Alhambra, IL

Grandchild – JR (Leslie) Frandsen, Alhambra, IL

Great Grandchild – Kurt M. (significant other-Vicky McElroy) Geschwend , New Douglas, IL

Great Grandchild – Kristin M. Geschwend

Great Grandchild – Kara N. (Lauren Landes) Frandsen, Dallas, TX.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Ernest Bloemker – Died 2/25/1959

Mother – Mary Bloemker (nee Wall)

Husband – Glenn N. Leitch – Died 3/8/1988

Son In-law – Helmer Jack Frandsen, Sr. – Died 7/28/2017

Grandchild – Karen C. Geschwend – Died 10/27/2000

Grandchild In-law – Robert J. Geschwend – 9/20/2009

Sister – Eleanor Best

Brother – Elton Bloemker

Brother – Elroy Bloemker

Brother – Ewen Bloemker

Sister – Emogene Schlechte.

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Monday, February 04, 2019, at Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 04, 2019, at Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL., with John Mindrup – Assistant Pastor, Salem United Church of Christ, Alhambra, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Salem Cemetery in Alhambra, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hitz Home or Salem Cemetery.