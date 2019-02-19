Elsa Marie Ward, age 82 of Carlyle, passed away at her home on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.

Mrs. Ward was born in Blacksburg, Virginia, on July 8, 1936, a daughter of Andy and Mamie (Caldwell) Hale. She married Lawrence L. Ward on December 23, 1978, and he survives in Carlyle.

In addition to her husband Lawrence, Mrs. Ward is also survived by 2 grandchildren – Jolene Gentry and James Eli Nolen; 3 great grandchildren – Timmy Lee, Donna Lee, and Tucker Nolen; and a brother – Gene Hale.

She was preceded in death by her parents and 4 children – Susan Nolen, Floyd Nolen, Willard Nolen, Jr. and Frank “Mike” Nolen.

Marie was a humanitarian who was always helping others out. She worked as a dietary aid for the University of Illinois Extended Food and Nutrition Education Program. Through her job, she would go into homes and educate people on how to eat healthy. Marie was an animal lover who took excellent care of her pets. She had attended the First Baptist Church in Carlyle.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Ward are suggested to Shriners Hospitals for Children, The Fisher House of St. Louis, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Memorial donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle.

