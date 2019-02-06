Frank J. Kurwicki, 86, of Marine, IL, died Monday, February 4, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, Illinois.

Frank was born on October 2, 1932, in Posen, IL, the son of John and Emilia (nee Nowak) Kurwicki. On October 6, 1956, he married Ernestine Sherman at St. Charles Catholic Church in DuBois, IL.

Frank grew up on the family farm near Nashville, IL. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952-1956. He was deployed overseas to Anderson AFB, Guam. Upon returning to the states, he was sent to Langley AFB, VA. He was discharged from the U.S. Air Force in 1956 with the rank of Senior Airman, E-4.

He then moved his family to Belleville, IL. They attended Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church. While at the church, Frank served as the President of the Holy Name Society, school board, usher, and financial committee. Later the family moved to Marine, IL, where he farmed for many years. Frank also worked at McDonnell Aircraft for 32 years and retired as a general foreman. Frank was also a member of American Legion Post 0439 in Highland, IL.

In his spare time, he liked to go fishing, deer hunting, watch baseball games, and research family genealogy.

Frank is survived by his wife, Ernestine Kurwicki, Marine, IL; children, Rev. Msgr, Robert A. Kurwicki, V.G., Jefferson City, MO, Laurie Kurwicki, Marine, IL, Larry (Rita) Kurwicki, Glen Carbon, IL, Rick (Bambi) Kurwicki, Alhambra, IL; grandchildren, Luke, Chance, and Blase Kurwicki; brothers, Eugene Kurwicki, Nashville, IL, John (Pat) Kurwicki, Jr., Nashville, IL, Clarence (Jean) Kurwicki, Steelville, IL; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Emilia Kurwicki; sister, Eleanor Kania; brother, Richard Kurwicki; brother-in-law, Joe Kania; sister-in-law, Betty Kurwicki.

Memorials may be made to the St. Paul Education Foundation or for Masses.

Arrangements are being handled by Meridith Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation: Friday, Feb 8, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, and Saturday, Feb 9, 2019, from 8:00 to 9:30 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL

Mass of Christian Burial: Saturday, Feb 9, 2019, 10:00 am, at St. Paul Catholic Church, with the Most Reverend Carl A. Kemme, Bishop of Wichita, Kansas, and Rev. Msgr. Robert A. Kurwicki, V.G., of Jefferson City, MO, concelebrating.

Interment: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Highland, IL.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.