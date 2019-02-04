Jeannette Fouke Cooper age 96 of Greenville, passed away at 8:45 a.m. Monday, February 4, 2019 at HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 8, 2019 at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville with Rev. David Bilueu officiating. Interment will follow in Wisetown Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday at Donnell-Wiegand. For those who desire memorials in Jeannette’s memory may be made to the Greenville First Baptist Church or the Hospital Auxiliary.