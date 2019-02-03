John L. “Bud” Hagler, age 81 of Pocahontas, IL, died Saturday, February 02, 2019, at Saint Louis University Hospital in Saint Louis, MO.

He was born on Tuesday, May 18, 1937, in Pocahontas, IL, the son of Howard and Helen (nee Papes) Hagler.

On Tuesday, June 30, 1959, he married Sue Hagler nee Shipley at the Church of Christ-Mulberry Grove, IL, who survives.

He was a former member of the Grantfork Volunteer Fire Department.

Born and raised in rural Pocahontas, IL. He lived in the surrounding areas. He loved fishing, deer hunting, planting a big garden and family activities and events. The first legal Illinois deer season, he shot the first recorded deer in Bond County, IL. Through his life he worked ten years at Alton Box Board, Highland, IL; worked construction on the Carlyle Dam; owned and operated Grantfork Meats; drove a truck for McCasland and for Bill Anthony; was a meat cutter for Troy Frozen Foods and Trenton Processing. In his retirement he helped his son Keith with his Alfalfa Hay business.

Survivors include:

Wife – Sue Hagler (nee Shipley), Pocahontas, IL

Daughter – Sherri S. (Kent) Bohnenstiehl, Marine, IL

Son – Brian Keith (Linda) Hagler, Highland, IL

Son – Robbie L. Hagler, Pocahontas, IL

Grandchild – Jason (Kala) Schwarz, Pocahontas, IL

Grandchild – Megan (Brent) Timmermann, Pierron, IL

Grandchild – Madeline Sirko, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Dominic Sirko, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Eli Timmermann, Pierron, IL

Great Grandchild – Jake Schwarz, Pocahontas, IL

Great Grandchild – Drew Schwarz, Pocahontas, IL

Great Grandchild – Addison Timmermann, Pierron, IL

Sister – Joan Powell-Willis, Point, TX

Sister – Wilma Mueller, Highland, IL

Sister – Carol Hagler, Pocahontas, IL

Nieces and Nephews – Many

Cousin – Many.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Howard B. Hagler

Mother – Helen Hagler (nee Papes)

Son – Tracy Lee Hagler – Died 12/6/2018

Sister – Betty Weiss

Brother – Kenny Hagler

Brother – Bradley Hagler

Brother – Donald Hagler – infant

Brother In-law – Don Powell

Brother In-law – Glenn Mueller

Brother In-law – Willard Weiss.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 09, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 09, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Family.