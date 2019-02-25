Katherine L. “Katie” Kopp, age 83 of Pocahontas, IL, died Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in O Fallon, IL.

She was born on Saturday, July 06, 1935, in Moline, IL, the daughter of Oliver and Alice (nee Appel) Terry.

She was a member of Highland Hope United Methodist Church, Highland, IL.

She was born at Moline, IA; grew up in Muscatine, IA and graduated from Muscatine High School. She lived in California; Burlington; Cedar Rapids; and Florissant, MO until moving to Pocahontas in 2006. She met her long time significant other Mike “Honey” in 1988. She worked many years at Christian North West Hospital as a EKG Technician and as a Dietitian. She enjoyed tending to her flowers in her garden, watching the St. Louis Cardinal baseball games, socializing with her church family and collecting angels, owls and butterflies.

Survivors include:

Son – Gregory W. “Gregg” (Nancy) Kopp, Highland, IL

Son – Kevin D. (Sandra) Kopp, Lake Saint Louis, MO

Son – Kendall G. Kopp, Foley, MO

Grandchild – Adam G. Kopp, Normal, IL

Grandchild – Alexandra D. (Jared) Schmitz, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Madison D. Kopp, Lake Saint Louis, MO

Sister – Delores Vance, Paris, IL

Sister – Mabel L. Terry, Muscatine, IA

Caregiver and Friend – Thomas McAndrews, Pocahontas, IL

Special Friend – Sandy Blaylock, Highland, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Oliver S. Terry

Mother – Alice L. Terry, nee Appel

Foster Father – Robert H. “Bob” Hahn

Foster Mother – June Hahn

Infant Son – Daniel Robert Kopp

Significant Other – Michael J. “Honey” Czajkowski – Died 9/17/2015

Sister – Marjorie Kullerstrand

Sister – Mary F. Kennedy

Brother – Edwin C. Terry

Brother – William O. Terry.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday, March 03, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Monday, March 04, 2019, at Highland Hope United Methodist Church in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 04, 2019, at Highland Hope United Methodist Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Dr. Beverly Wilkes Null, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Missouri Botanical Garden or Highland Hope United Methodist Church.