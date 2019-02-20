Leo H. Frerker, age 88, of Breese, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Cedarhurst of Breese surrounded by his family.

He was born August 20, 1930 in Germantown, a son of the late Cecilia, nee Thoele, and Leo H. Frerker, Sr.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Nancy Frerker; sisters, Delores Schulte and husband Lawrence and Dorothy Frerker; and brothers-in-law, Jerome Richter and Bernard Fuhler.

Surviving are his wife Bernice, nee Richter, Frerker whom he married September 3, 1952 at St. Dominic Catholic Church; children, Rich Frerker of Breese, Shirley (Jim) Spaeth of Trenton, Ken (Brenda) Frerker of Pocahontas, Dan (Barb) Frerker of Greenville, Jeff Frerker of Trenton, Glenn (fiancée Vicki) Frerker of Addieville, and Brian (Amy) Frerker of Breese; grandchildren, Randy (Angie) Spaeth, Jeremy (Jenn) Spaeth, Nick (Amber) Spaeth, Alec Spaeth, Jennifer Frerker, Tracy Lynch, Brandon (Kelsey) Frerker, Jordan Frerker, Alyssa (Alex) Starek, Carissa Frerker, Josh Frerker, Hannah Frerker, Jaelyn Frerker, Allyson Frerker, Ella Frerker, and Landon Frerker; 6 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; brother, Frank (Ruby) Frerker of Germantown; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Norma and Edmund Jansen of Albers, Theresa Richter of Aviston, Jane Fuhler of St. Rose, Theodore and Dolores Richter of St. Rose, and Dennis and Rosemary Richter of Breese.

Leo was a proud lifelong dairy farmer for 65 years, and later continued as a grain and beef cattle farmer. He was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church, Men’s Sodality, former Parish Council Member, former Cemetery Board Member, and served as a Eucharistic Minister. He was also a member of the Clinton County Farm Bureau and Mid-American Dairymen. Leo enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals, cutting firewood, and taking care of his lawn and garden.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, February 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. James Buerster and Deacon Linus Klostermann presiding. Interment will follow in St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery, Breese.

Visitation will be Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. and again on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

Memorials may be made to St. Dominic Catholic Church, St. Dominic Cemetery, or Shriner’s Hospital for Children and will be received at the funeral home.

