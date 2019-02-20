Lottie Frank (Meyers) Layne, 89, of Pocahontas, IL passed away on February 19, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on December 11, 1929 in East St. Louis, the daughter of Gus and Leone (Anderson) Meyers.

Lottie met the love of her life, Kenny Layne on a blind date and they were married soon after on November 20, 1948. Together they raised two daughters, Lola (Jan) Caruthers of Waverly, IL and Linda (Steve) Sidwell of Alhambra, IL.

Lottie was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Pocahontas. Her main interest was her family. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She and Kenny spent countless hours fishing and have supplied a lot of fish to friends and family over the years. Lottie thoroughly enjoyed Polka music and she and Kenny were extremely good, dancing the Polka together. They were quite a team with whatever they did together. They recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Aside from her family, she loved her time with her Rec Center “Joints in Motion” buddies. She also enjoyed going to yard sales, crocheting, sewing, and keeping her mind sharp with puzzles, computer games and was an avid reader.

Survivors include her husband, Kenny Layne, daughters, Lola (Jan) Caruthers and Linda (Steve) Sidwell; three grandchildren, Julie Caruthers, Sarah Caruthers (husband, Teck Kuoch), Michael Sidwell and great grandson, Grayson Sidwell; step granddaughter Gail (Jerry) Courtney and two step great grandchildren, Matthew Nation and Courtney Nation; and three Nephews, Kurt Martin, KenRoy (Gina) Martin and Mark Mize.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Shirley (Virgil) Mize and Genelle (George) Piskulic; Mother and Father-in-law, Fred and Lola (Loos) Layne and sister-in- law, Joan (Wayne) Martin.

A short visitation will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm, with a service at 2:00 pm, at the Meridith Funeral Home, 102 Moreland Street in Pocahontas, IL; followed by burial in Robinson Cemetery, Pocahontas, IL.

In Lieu of flowers, Lottie would be honored to know donations had been made on her behalf to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital OR Vitas (Hospice Care) of Fairview Heights, who took excellent round-the-clock care of her; as well as giving comfort and support to her family.

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL