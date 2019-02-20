Michael J. Buller, age 69, of Breese, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

He was born December 28, 1949 in Breese, a son of the late August and Marcie, nee Dalhaus, Buller.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Paul and Pauline, nee Rohling, Renschen.

Surviving are his wife Mary Jo, nee Renschen, Buller whom he married December 14, 1974 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton; sons, Jason (Kristie) Buller and Tim (Amy) Buller all of Breese; grandchildren, Jake Buller, Bennett and Adelyn Buller; sister, Mary Brueggemann and husband John of Trenton; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ralph and Tracie Renschen of Trenton; and nieces and nephews.

Mike formerly worked as a carpenter for Rehkemper Construction in St. Rose and Fitzpatrick-Murphy in Edwardsville. He was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese, was a former Breese Volunteer Firefighter, and the Carpenters Union 662 in Freeburg. He enjoyed raising pigeons and chickens, his dogs, and spending time in the timber, especially deer hunting.

Memorial Mass will be Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter and Deacon Linus Klostermann presiding.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 9:00-11:30 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese.

Memorials may be made to the Jared Burke Foundation or All Saints Academy and will be received at the church or through Moss Funeral Home in Breese who is serving the Buller family.

