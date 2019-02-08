Robert W. Hallemann, age 83 of rural Sorento, IL passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at his residence.

He was born on Saturday, September 28, 1935 in Shoal Creek Township in Bond County, IL.

He was the son of William H. and Tena (Schoen) Hallemann.

He was married to Patricia DePew on October 31, 1959 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Douglas, IL.

Robert served our country in the United States Army as a Private First Class from 1958 to 1959.

He was a Farmer and Carpenter throughout his life and had also worked for the New Douglas Township and was a School Bus Driver.

He was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Douglas, IL where he served at many positions within the church. Those many positions also included the Men’s Brotherhood and Sunday School. Robert was also a board member for the New Douglas Cemetery Association and a member of the Bond County Farm Bureau. He enjoyed his wood working skills and he and his brother enjoyed raccoon hunting during their younger years.

Robert is survived by his children: Russel Hallemann, his wife Cathy of Sorento, IL; Philip Hallemann, his wife Yvonne of Pocahontas, IL; and Beth Schmidt of Sorento, IL.

7 Grandchildren: Jessica Hallemann, Alicia Hallemann, Dillon Hallemann, Amber Jo Hallemann, Mitchell Schmidt, Megan Hallemann, and Mariah Schmidt.

Nieces and Nephews.

He was preceded in death by his: Parents; Sisters: Edna Kunz and Wilma Suess; and a Brother: Paul Hallemann.

A Visitation for Robert Hallemann will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM at the Immanuel Lutheran Church located at 205 N 7th Street in New Douglas, IL 62074.

Funeral Services for Robert Hallemann will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Douglas, IL with Rev. Zachary Lysdahl officiating.

Burial will be in the New Douglas Cemetery in New Douglas, IL with full military honors provided by the Staunton Veterans Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions in memory of Robert Hallemann can be made to the New Douglas Cemetery, the Immanuel Lutheran Church, or to the HSHS Hospice.

The Lesicko Funeral Home in Livingston, IL is privileged and honored to take care of the arrangements and services for Robert Hallemann and his Family.