Rosemary Haukap, age 64 of Breese, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese on Friday, February 8, 2019.

Ms. Haukap was born in Breese on October 23, 1954, a daughter of the late Elmer and Maryann (Schomaker) Haukap. She worked as a broker for business accounts at Daniel and Henry Brokerage Firm in St. Louis and had previously worked at numerous other insurance agencies. Rosemary enjoyed golfing and bowling, and she loved rooting for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Ms. Haukap is survived by 2 sisters – Ruth Collard and husband Douglas of Carlyle and Rita Thole and husband Daniel of Germantown, Tennessee; 2 brothers – Robert Haukap of Plainfield, Indiana and Roger Haukap and wife Sandy of Beckemeyer; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Sunday from 1:00 – 3:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers or other gifts, donations in her memory are suggested to HSHS Hospice or to the Breese Nursing Home and will be received at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle.