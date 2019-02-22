Steven R. Anderson, age 67 of Marine, IL, died Thursday, February 21, 2019, at his home in Marine, IL.

He was born on Monday, April 23, 1951, in Richland, WA, the son of Lowell E. and Leota L. (nee Hertel) Anderson.

On Thursday, December 21, 1989, he married Carol L. “Lit” Anderson nee Litteken.

He was a member of the Operating Engineers, Local 520-Granite City, IL.

Steve was born in Richland, WA; where his father was an operating engineer building an Army Base. He and his family moved to Marine, IL, 1961. He graduated from Triad High School, Troy, IL, in 1969. He started working as an Operating Engineer and after 30 plus years retired in his late 50’s. He enjoyed his home on Hickory Flat Road where he had a garden, raised pigs and chickens. He moved into town after his wife’s death. He enjoyed playing softball in his youth. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and was a Master Bar-B-Quer.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Laura K. (Dennis) Moran, Marine, IL

Grandchild – RheaAnna K. Fowler, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Deklin R. Moran, Marine, IL

Grandchild – Reagan E. Moran, Marine, IL

Brother – James L. (Suzie) Anderson, Marine, IL

Nephew – Matthew R. (Sara) Anderson, Alhambra, IL

Nephew – Corey J. Anderson, Marine, IL

Nephew – Cody R. Kluth, Fairview Heights, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Lowell E. Anderson dod-7/1/98

Mother – Leota L. Anderson, nee Hertel dod – 10/30/03

Wife – Carol L. “Lit” Anderson, nee Litteken dod 6/20/13

Daughter – Shanna Raye Anderson dod 7/5/09

Sister – Darla Kay Krotz, nee Anderson dod 2/26/08.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Marine, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Marine, IL.

Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Marine, IL., with Rev. Philip H. Kershner, Pastor, United Church of Christ of Marine, Marine, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Elizabeth Catholic Cemetery in Marine, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Marine Volunteer Fire Department or Marine Elementary School.