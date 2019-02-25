Velma A. Henkhaus, age 83 of Alhambra, IL, died Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Alhambra Care Center in Alhambra, IL.

She was born July 11, 1935, in Alhambra, IL, the daughter of Henry and Christina (nee Ziegler) Klenke.

On November 12, 1955, she married Theodore D. Henkhaus. He passed away March 3, 2011.

She was a member of Salem United Church of Christ. She was also a member of Salem UCC Choir and Bell Choir, and Madison County Farm Bureau.

Velma was born in rural Alhambra, IL. She attended a country school and helped on her family farm while growing up. After her marriage to Ted, they operated a grain and livestock farm. Velma was very involved with all aspects of the farm form planting to harvest.. She enjoyed gardening, making quilts, playing cards and canning vegetables. She was a Sunday School Teacher at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, IL for many years.

Survivors include :

Son – Dale T. (Gail) Henkhaus, Alhambra, IL

Daughter – Doris J. (Michael) Driscoll, East Saint Louis, IL

Daughter – Karen A. (Darrel) Landolt, Highland, IL

Daughter – Kay E. (Randy) Coleman, Aiken, SC

Grandchild – Trevor D. (Heather) Henkhaus, Alhambra, IL

Grandchild – Jessica G. (Kerry) Ketcham, Alhambra, IL

Grandchild – Tyrel E. (Ronie) Henkhaus, Alhambra, IL

Grandchild – Ryan M. (Valerie) Driscoll, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Molly B. (Kyle) Thornton, Alhambra, IL

Grandchild – Zachary P. Coleman

Grandchild – Alexander T. Coleman, Aiken, SC

Grandchild – Shelby C. Coleman, Aiken, SC

Great Grandchild – Kylie Ketcham

Great Grandchild – Koy Ketcham

Great Grandchild – Teyton Henkhaus

Great Grandchild – Liam Thornton

Great Grandchild – Tenley Henkhaus

Great Grandchild – Maci Thornton

Great Grandchild – Tegan Driscoll

Great Grandchild – Colton Driscoll

She was preceded in death by :

Father – Henry F. Klenke

Mother – Christina A. Klenke, nee Ziegler

Husband – Theodore D. Henkhaus – Died 3/3/2011

Brother – Elmer Klenke

Brother – Harold Klenke

Sister – Irma Henkhaus

Brother – Norman Klenke

Brother – Orville Klenke

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra, IL and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra, IL.

Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra, IL., with Pastor John Mindrup officiating.

Interment will be at Salem Cemetery in Alhambra, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Home Health Care & Hospice or Salem United Church of Christ.