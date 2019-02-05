Verena E. “Rena” Haake, age 88 of Germantown, died Monday, February 4, 2019 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese.

She was born June 20, 1930 in Damiansville, a daughter of the late George and Mary, nee Luebke, Wobbe. She married Herbert A. “Herb” Haake on October 18, 1950 at St. Damian Catholic Church in Damiansville and he preceded her in death on October 7, 1999.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by siblings, Edwin “Eppie” Wobbe, Norbert and Alfred Wobbe in infancy, Elsie Netemeyer and her husband George, Leona Toennies and her husband Martin, Marie Breiner and her husband Fred, Dorothy Singler and her husband Ray, Regina Thein and her husband Vincent, Florence French and her husband Durrel, and Estella Stempel and her husband Eugene; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Robert Haake, Sr., Dominic Haake, Leroy “Big” and Bernadine Haake, Joseph and Cecilia Haake, David “Buck” Haake, Blanche and Robert Becker, Sr., and Ruth Haake.

Surviving are her children, Deborah (Butch) Hoerchler of Bartelso, Kevin (Terri) Haake of Carlyle, Dale (Julie) Haake of Germantown, and Lester (Michelle) Haake of Centralia; grandchildren, Aaron (Shelly) Hoerchler, Alicia (Shannon) Mitchell, Ryan (Laura) Hoerchler, Christopher Long, Jennefer Haake, Zachary Long, Sarah (fiancé Brandon Hemker) Haake, Eric (friend Marjory Ducommun) Haake, Jessica (Michael) Tebbe, Bradley Haake, Lucas Haake, and Logan Haake; great-grandchildren, Hayden and Olivia Hoerchler, Chloe and Tessa Hoerchler, Brayden and Gabriella Mitchell, Isabella Hemker, and Autumn Tebbe; brother, Louis (Ang) Wobbe of Damiansville; sisters-in-law, Marie Haake and Sharon Haake both of Germantown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Rena retired from Southern Farms Country Eggs in Germantown. She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and Altar Sodality in Germantown, Germantown Historical Society, Germantown American Legion Post 325 Auxiliary, and St. Vincent DePaul Society Food Pantry. She enjoyed quilting, scrapbooking, and crocheting, watching the St. Louis Cardinals, but most of all spending time with her grandchildren.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. George Mauck presiding. Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery, Germantown.

Visitation will be Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 8:00-9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown.

Memorials may be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church, Hospice of Southern Illinois, St. Vincent DePaul Society Food Pantry, or the Germantown Historical Society and will be received at the funeral home.

The Germantown American Legion Post 325 Auxiliary will hold services at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.

