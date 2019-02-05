Verna M. Klenke, age 92 of Glen Carbon, IL, formerly of Hamel, died Monday, February 04, 2019, at Eden Village in Glen Carbon, IL.

She was born on Saturday, July 10, 1926, in Hamel, IL, the daughter of John and Martha (nee Blase) Renken.

On Sunday, April 24, 1949, she married Hilbert C. Klenke who survives.

She was a member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church, Hamel, IL; Ladies Aid; Bell Choir; Women’s Missionary League.

Verna was born and grew up on the family farm north of Hamel, IL. After her marriage she and her husband lived on a farm at Fruit Road and Route 66. When her husband returned home from the Army, they purchased the Klenke Farm southeast of Hamel on Maple Road. They retired from farming and built a house east of Hamel on Hwy 140. They lived there until 2013 when they moved to Eden Village in Glen Carbon. Verna enjoyed gardening, flowers, quilting, cooking, baking and dancing. She was very involved with the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League and the Ladies Aid. She volunteered as a Braille Worker and played in the church Bell Choir for 25 years.

Survivors include:

Husband – Hilbert C. Klenke, Glen Carbon, IL

Daughter – JoAnn M. (Kenneth) Brinker, Edwardsville, IL

Son – Larry D. (Beth) Klenke, Edwardsville, IL

Grandchild – Julie M. (Robert) Kirbach, Glen Carbon, IL

Grandchild – Caitlin M. Klenke, Edwardsville, IL

Grandchild – Colton G. Klenke, Edwardsville, IL

Great Grandchild – Ella M. Kirbach, Glen Carbon, IL

Great Grandchild – Bennett K. Kirbach, Glen Carbon, IL

Great Grandchild – Evan R. Kirbach, Glen Carbon, IL

Sister – Lillian Schmidt, Alton, IL

Brother – Arnold (Geraldine) Renken, Alton, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – John Renken

Mother – Martha Renken (nee Blase)

Daughter – Ida Mae Klenke – Infant

Brother – Harry Renken

Brother In-law – Wilbur Schmidt

Sister In-law – Flora Lee Renken.

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday, February 06, 2019, and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, IL.

Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, February 07, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, IL., with Rev. Benjamin Ball, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Hamel, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois or St. Paul Lutheran Church.