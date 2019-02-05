Virginia S. Kreiter, age 94, of Breese, died Monday, February 4, 2019 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese.

She was born March 15, 1924 in Aviston, a daughter of the late Fred and Leona, nee Vollet, Lohman.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Melvin Kreiter, whom she married January 14, 1947 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Aviston and he died January 30, 2006; siblings, Ruth Ann “Dolly” Warnecke and her husband Cornelius “Buddy”, Frederick H. Lohman and his wife Jacqueline, Mary Louise “Picky” Haynes and husbands John Chester and Joseph Haynes, Angela “Red” Richardson and her husband Dr. Francis, Clare “Cuffie” Hustedde and her husband Jerome; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph and Mathilda, nee Gnaedinger, Kreiter; and brother-in-law, Don Depper.

Surviving are her brother, Terry (Cathy) Lohman of Trenton; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Virginia was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church, St. Dominic Church Altar Sodality and Daughters of Isabella Precious Lord Circle 18 where she was an officer and past president. She also volunteered for a variety of charitable organizations and drives which include the March of Dimes, Girl Scouts of America, St. Dominic Rummage Sale and Church Picnic to name a few.

Virginia retired from St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese in 1986 after 15 years of service, prepared taxes at the Clinton County Farm Bureau for many years and also managed numerous rental properties and farmed with her husband. She was dedicated to her church and to her community, always pitching in to help a cause or fill a need. To her family she was the matriarch, the historian, the wise one and a source of unconditional love and support.

Her memory was remarkable as was her attitude about life. Her ability to recall dates, events and details was uncanny. Her patience and grace in the face of adversity was evident to all who knew her and she maintained a positive and determined attitude even to her last days on earth. Virginia was very much a people person, and she was happiest when she was with family and friends or socializing in the community. To know her was to love her.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, February 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter and Deacon Linus Klostermann presiding. Interment will follow in St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery, Breese.

Visitation will be Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. and again on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the March of Dimes, Mater Dei Catholic High School, of All Saints Academy and will be received at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.mossfuneralhome.com.