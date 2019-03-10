Angela E. Ulmer age 41 of south of Greenville, passed away at 2:15 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at her home with her family at her side.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville with Tyson Graber officiating. Interment will follow in Smith Grove Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from noon until service time on Wednesday at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home. For those who desire memorials in Angela’s memory may be made to the Bond County Humane Society.

Angela Elizabeth Ulmer, the daughter of James E. Ulmer and Donna Kay Hartzheim Ulmer, was born on December 5, 1977 in Greenville. Angela grew up in Greenville graduated from Greenville High School in 1996 and went into information technology. She has worked for Windstream for over 15 years. Angela enjoyed her dogs, Bruce Springsteen music, and helping on the farm.

Angela and Jeffrey S. Mowery were united in marriage on June 12, 2010 in Las Vegas and have enjoyed just over 8 years together. Jeffrey survives as do their three daughters: Chelsea Lynn Mowery of St. Charles, MO, Devon Elaine Mowery of Wentzville, MO, Emma Rose Mowery of Park Hill, MO, her father James and Lisa Ulmer, her mother Donna Kay Ulmer, two brothers Cory J. (Sarah) Fisher serving in the United States Navy, Kalcey J. Fisher, serving in the United States Air Force in Lackland Air Force Base in Texas, and two nieces Bailey and Adaline Fisher.