Aric Stephen Jackson, age 43 of Greenville, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, April 6, at the First Christian Church with Tyson Graber officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 – 11. Memorials may be made at donnellwiegand.com to help the family with expenses.

Aric Stephen, the son of Jon and Angela Jackson, was born November 26, 1975 in Highland, Illinois. Aric grew up in Greenville, attended the local schools and graduated from Greenville High School with the class of 1994. Aric worked at Pizza Hut in Greenville, where his mother was manager in High School, Utlaut Memorial Hospital in the dietary program and most recently working in construction before he got hurt in 2006.

Aric and Tara Ceney were united in marriage on February 3, 2005 in Greenville, Illinois. They are the parents of Jon Jackson who lives at home, Christian Jackson of Greenville, Illinois and Anna Jackson of Vandalia, Illinois. He was the loving uncle to many. Also surviving are his siblings: Jon Jackson Jr. of Greenville and his wife Jennifer and Lucas Jackson of Prarietown, Illinois.

Aric loved music and playing his guitar. He spent as much time with family as he could.

