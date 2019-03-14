Barbara A. Voss, age 61, of Aviston, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Aviston Countryside Manor.

She was born August 9, 1957 in Breese, a daughter of Arlene, nee Von Alst, Hilmes of Beaver Prairie and the late Greg B. Hilmes.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband Ron “Mel” Voss of Aviston, whom she married November 9, 1979 at St. Rose Catholic Church; sons, Ryan (Melinda) Voss of Damiansville and Kyle (Ashley) Voss of Aviston; grandchildren, Carter and Brooke Voss; siblings, Bev (Wayne) Houseman of Breese, Moe Hilmes of Carlyle, Ron (Lori) Hilmes of Jamestown, Jackie (Bill) Luebbers of Breese, Linda (Ed) Monken of Carlyle, and Sandy (Mike) Hemann of Breese; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Edna Hilmes of Breese, Ken (Susan) Voss of Mascoutah, Sharon (Bob) Jervis of Aviston, and Deb (Craig) Loddeke of Breese; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Barb operated Voss Coil Cleaning and was a member of the Catholic Faith. She enjoyed crafting, attending auctions, selling on eBay, but most of all she adored her family, especially her two grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father; a brother, Mike Hilmes; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Frankie and Ella Mae, nee Billhartz, Voss.

Memorial Mass will be Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church with Fr. Edward Schaefer and Deacon Charles Litteken presiding.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the wishes of the family and will be accepted at the church or through Moss Funeral Home, c/o Barb Voss family, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230 who is serving the Voss family.

