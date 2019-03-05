Darrell Ray Crawford, 76, a local backyard mechanic passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon, IL. Darrell was born June 11, 1942, to Elton and Lillian Crawford in Holcomb, MO. He was one of 13 children growing up in the Boot Hills.

In 1960, Darrell met the love of his life, Joyce Ann Hartwick. On August 5, 1961, they were married in a small church house in Kennett, MO. In May of 1961, Darrell and Joyce gave birth to their first son, Michael Don—12 days later, he passed away. A few years later, Darrell and Joyce moved to Pocahontas, IL, where they lived for 45 years. They had two more children, Steven Ray and Regina Ann. They have been blessed with three grandchildren, Elizabeth Ann, Alex Weber, and Madeline Rae. Darrell has been married to Joyce Ann for 57 years.

Darrell worked as a mechanic at Volkswagon for over 20 years, retiring at age 62. He then began working for the Old Ripley Township in Old Ripley. He worked there for 10 years.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Ann (Hartwick) Crawford, Pocahontas, IL; daughter, Regina Ann Crawford, Pocahontas, IL; son, Steven Ray Crawford, Terre Haute, IN; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Ann Gombos, St. Louis, MO, Alex Weber, Pocahontas, IL, Madeline Rae Crawford, Grantfork, IL; brothers, Archie (Mary) Crawford, Hopkinsville, KY, David Crawford, Pocahontas, IL, Tommy and Sammy Crawford, Kennett, MO.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Elton and Lillian Crawford; son, Michael Don Crawford; brothers, Franklin, Kenneth, James, and Johnny Crawford; sisters, Minnie Roberts, Lovell Rhamy, Doris Haywood, and Gloanna Moore.

Memorials may be made to the Family.

Visitation: Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL, and Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 10:00 to 11:00 am, at the Cross of Victory Church, Greenville, IL.

Memorial Service: Thursday, March 7, 2019, 11:00 am, at Cross of Victory Church, Greenville, IL

Clergy: Pastor Ron Lindley.

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.