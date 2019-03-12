Della Gene Luginbuhl, age 88, of Trenton, died Monday, March 11, 2019 at Trenton Village.

She was born March 27, 1930 in Highland, a daughter of the late Clyde and Mildred, nee Rogier, Lebegue.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Herbert “Herb” Luginbuhl, whom she married August 23, 1949 at Bethany Baptist Church in Highland and he died March 14, 2005; son-in-law, Keith Rohling; sister, Myrtle Buzzard; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Otto and Lydia, nee Krop, Luginbuhl; and brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Darrel Steck, John Goodwin, and Betty and Jack Neidert.

Surviving are her children, Kathleen (Bryan) Singler of Worden, Wendy Rohling of Trenton, Donna (Donald) Gramlich of Highland, Jane (Kent) Pirok of Alhambra, Nancy (Buddy) Woods of St. Charles, MO, and Faye (Steve) Slemmer of Troy; grandchildren, Joshua Singler, Kelly Cooper, Kevin (Kim) Rohling, Stephen Gramlich, Sarah (Jason) Ralston, Ryan Pirok, Jonathan (Christen) Woods, Christina (Cory) Schultz, Jessica Kuhn, Tyler Kuhn, and Stefanie (Tyler) Skaggs; great-grandchildren, Lily and Flora Cooper, Hannah, Bradley, Hayden and Will Ralston, and Jaxon Skaggs; sisters, Lillabelle Steck of Galesburg and Elaine Goodwin of DeKalb; brother-in-law, Jerry Buzzard of Trenton; and nieces and nephews.

Della Gene retired as the head cook at Trenton Elementary and worked along with her husband Herb on their farm. She was a member of Grace Community Baptist Church and Women’s Missionary Society in Trenton, and the Clinton County Homemakers Extension. She loved her church and family, and also enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking, and singing.

Funeral Service will be Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Grace Community Baptist Church in Trenton with Rev. Robert Marsh officiating. Interment will follow in Trenton Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton.

Memorials may be made to the Women’s Missionary Society at Grace Community Baptist Church or Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research and will be received at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.mossfuneralhome.com