Erica J. Robertson

Erica J. (nee Lohman) Robertson, 38, of Highland, IL, died Monday, March 11, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Erica was born November 2,1980, to Wayne and Linda (nee Knabel) Lohman in Lasalle-Peru, IL. On June 10, 2006, she married Raymond “Jay” Robertson, in Granite City, IL

She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL. Erica loved her family, and was very active with her children’s activities–From dance mom to football mom, and everything in between. She was “Queen” of crafts, cooking, and organizer of family get-togethers. She was the go-to person.

Erica is survived by her husband, Raymond “Jay” Robertson, Highland, IL; children, Payton, Drake, Kylee and Easton; parents, Wayne Lohman, Georgia, and Linda Jones, Granite City, IL; grandmother, Mary Frances Knabel, Highland, IL; siblings, Jonathan Lohman, Angela (significant other Durant Blackmon) Davis, Eric (Jennifer) Jones, Kate Lohman, Tyler Lohman; nieces and nephews, Ashley Jones-Davis, Kenyon Davis, Natalie Jones, Alex Jones; great nephews, Keylan Davis, Mar-Kee Malone;

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Joseph Knabel, John and, Irma (nee Hummert) Lohman.

Memorials may be made to Erica’s Children’s Education fund.

Visitation: Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm and Friday, March 15, 2019, from 8:00 to 9:30 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Mass of Christian Burial: Friday, March 15, 2019, 10:00 am, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

Clergy: Rev. Fr. Pat Jakel, Pastor

Interment: Highland City Cemetery, Highland, IL.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL