Esther Irene File, age 98 of New Douglas, IL passed away on

Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Heritage Health in Staunton, IL.

She was born on Monday, October 4, 1920 in New Douglas, IL.

She was the daughter of William J. and Katherine W. (Stechman) Eilers.

She was married to Albert D. File on June 21, 1941.

He preceded her in death on Monday, May 23, 1988.

For 40 years, Esther did general housekeeping for local families in the New Douglas area. She had also, previously worked for Kline’s Grocery and Kraigher’s Store in New Douglas, IL.

Esther was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Douglas. She was the Sunday School Financial Secretary for 40 years and had perfect attendance for 34 years at the Immanuel Lutheran Sunday School.

Esther is survived by her Daughter: Wanda Kay East, her husband Paul “Gene” East of New Douglas, IL.

2 Granddaughters: Paula Kay Schlueter of Glen Carbon, IL and Kay Jean Lange, her husband Richard of Alhambra, IL.

3 Great Grandchildren: Nicholas P. Lange, Tyler A. Lange, and Paige L. Schlueter.

1 Sister-in-Law Genevieve Eilers and 1 Brother-in-law: Elmer Prante.

Numerous other, Brothers and Sisters in Law as well as Numerous Cousins, Nieces, and Nephews.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, her Husband, 1 Brother: Elmer Eilers and 3 Sisters: Ella Bloemker, Erma Prante, and Evelyn McGibany.

A Visitation for Esther File will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM at the Immanuel Lutheran Church located at 205 N 7th Street in New Douglas, IL 62074

Funeral services for Esther File will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Douglas, IL with Rev. Zachary Lysdahl officiating.

Following the services burial will be in the New Douglas Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions in memory of Esther File can be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Sunday School or to the Immanuel Lutheran Church, the New Douglas Cemetery, or to Heartland Hospice.

The Lesicko Funeral Home in Livingston, IL is privileged to take care of the arrangements and services for Esther File and her Family.