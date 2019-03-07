Judy Paulette Sue Allen, 68, of Panama, IL, passed away at 2:10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL.

Judy was born February 5, 1951 in Granite City, IL, the daughter of Paul George and Wilton Sue (Harvey) Kinworthy. She married Robert G. “Bobby” Allen on July 24, 1969 in Sorento, IL.

Judy received multiple certifications in healthcare, and worked for many years at the Greenville Regional Hospital and Memorial Hospital of Belleville. She would volunteer for anything to help her community. Judy was a wonderful cook and baker, as well as a talented flower gardener, and painter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Robert, Michael, and James Allen; and brother-in-law, Larry Lee Allen.

Judy is survived by her husband, Bobby Allen of Panama, IL; grandchildren, J.D. (Laura Denson) Allen of Sorento, IL, Leah Allen of Donnellson, IL, and Zachary Allen of Greenville, IL; brothers, Paul D. (Vicky) Kinworthy of Reno, IL, and Lee E. Kinworthy of St. Petersburg, FL; brother-in-law, Ronnie (Linda) Allen of Sorento, IL; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Cremation will be provided, and memorial services will be held at a later date.

Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 117 Walnut St., Panama, IL 62077 has been entrusted with arrangements.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to offer condolences to the family.