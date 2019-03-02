Julia Marie Kohler, 48, of Sorento, IL, passed away unexpectedly at 4:55 p.m. on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at her residence.

Julia was born March 13, 1970 in Litchfield, IL, the daughter of Tony Lee and Gloria Lee (Moore) St. Clair. She attended Gillespie High School, and went on to work as CNA for Heritage Manor in Litchfield, Help at Homes, and most recently her own in-home healthcare business, Kohler’s Angels. Julia was an avid NASCAR fan, and Carl Edwards was her favorite driver. She enjoyed collecting pens, and Native American regalia and dream catchers.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Julia is survived by her children, Kathleen M. Rowane of Decatur, IL, and Allen Rhodes of Grand Rapids, MI; grandchildren, Selah Kohler of Sorento, IL, and Marijayne and Lamar Boyd of Decatur, IL; siblings, Mickey St. Clair of Litchfield, IL, Grace (Tim) Davison of Alton, IL, and Robert Stratton of Tennessee; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Private family services were held.

Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 201 S. Main St., Sorento, IL 62086 has been entrusted with ceremonies.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to offer condolences to the family.