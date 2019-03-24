Kenneth Lawrence Layne, 88, of Pocahontas, IL, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, at his home with his loving daughters by his side.

He was born on May 23, 1930, in East St. Louis, the son of Fred and Lola (Loos) Layne.

Kenny met the love of his life, Lottie Meyers on a blind date, and they were married soon after on November 20, 1948. They recently celebrated their 70th anniversary. Together they raised two daughters, Lola (Jan) Caruthers of Waverly, IL, and Linda (Steve) Sidwell of Alhambra, IL.

Kenny made his career as a cattle salesman at the National Stockyards in East St. Louis. He worked at three different commission companies, Clay, Woodson Fennewald, and Farmers Livestock. He retired with 50 years of service,

He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Kenny was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Pocahontas. His hobbies included snowmobiling, boating, water skiing, hunting, and his all-time favorite, fishing. He and Lottie shared their love of fishing and spent countless hours on various nearby lakes. Kenny had many talents and was a jack-of-all-trades with a can-do attitude. He was known and admired for his integrity, work ethic, and accountability and was an outstanding role model for his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include daughters, Lola (Jan) Caruthers and Linda (Steve) Sidwell; three grandchildren, Julie Caruthers, Sarah Caruthers (husband, Teck Kuoch), Michael Sidwell; and great grandson, Grayson Sidwell; Step Granddaughter, Gail (Jerry) Courtney, and two step great grandchildren, Matthew Nation, and Courtney Nation; and three Nephews, Kurt Martin, KenRoy (Gina) Martin and Mark Mize.

He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; sister, Joan (Wayne) Martin; sister-in-law, Shirley (Virgil) Mize; sister-in-law, Genelle (George) Piskulic; mother and father-in-law, Gus and Leone (Anderson) Meyers.

Memorials: American Parkinson’s Disease Association (135 Parkinson Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305), or American Macular Degeneration Foundation (P.O. Box 515, Northhampton, MA 01061-0515).

Visitation: A short visitation will be on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm, at the Meridith Funeral Home, 102 Moreland Street, Pocahontas, IL.

Funeral Service: Wednesday, March 27, 2019, 2:00 pm, Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.

Clergy: Rev. Fr. Pat Jakel, Pastor, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

Interment in Robinson Cemetery, Pocahontas, IL.

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.