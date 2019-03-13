Larry L. Schlaefer, 82, passed away at his home with his family by his side on Sunday, March 10, 2019. He was born August 18, 1936, in Troy, Illinois. He was the son of the late Louis A. Schlaefer and Fern E. (Niggli) Schlaefer and step-mother, Mary Schlaefer. He married his high school sweetheart, Sharon (McFarland) Schlaefer, on December 2, 1955, at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, in Troy, Illinois. They enjoyed 63 years of marriage.

Larry and Sharon had 4 children: Wayne (Barbara) Schlaefer, Linda (Kevin) Byrne, Laurie Schlaefer, and Steve Schlaefer. He was blessed with eleven grandchildren: Randi (Keil) Frey, Traci (Matt) Maue, Barkley Schlaefer, Shawn (Whitney) Byrne, Ryan (Christine) Byrne, Scott (Alaina) Schlaefer, Shane Schlaefer, Shae (Lindsey) Schlaefer, and Samantha, Stephen, and Noah Schlaefer. He also enjoyed being around his eleven great-grandchildren: Hunter, Blake, and Lexi Frey; Owen Maue; Colin and Nathan Byrne; Jamison Byrne and future great-granddaughter due in May; Payton, Camyrn, and Austin Schlaefer; and Emma Schlaefer.

Larry was a loving husband, father, grandpa, and great-grandpa. He enjoyed visits from his grandkids; especially, the great grandkids, along with his extended family and friends.

Surviving is his brother, Louis (Jackie) Schlaefer, nephew, Danny Schlaefer, and two sister-in-laws, Gay (Don) Hinnen and Regina (Jim) Hays.

Larry was a dairy farmer and livestock dealer for 60+ years. Farming was his life, and dairy cows were his passion. As a young boy, Larry’s dad bought him a pony that sparked his interest in horses. In his teenage years, he loved participating in horseshows in the area and won many ribbons and trophies. Larry and his dad rode in the Troy and St. Jacob parades with their Palomino horses for many years, and Larry and Sharon served as Grand Marshals of the 2000 Troy Homecoming.

Larry was a member of St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, Mid American Dairy Association, and Jarvis Township Seniors in Troy. He was a member of the Madison County Farm Bureau and a former board member.

He was blessed at age 69 to receive a heart transplant at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, (Transplant #483) and was the 2nd oldest person ever to receive a heart at Barnes.

After their retirement, Larry and Sharon traveled to Lake Placid, Florida, for the winter months. They enjoyed their “happy hours” and meeting new forever friends.

Memorials may be made to St. Jerome’s Catholic Church elevator fund, the Heart Transplant Association of St. Louis, or BJC Hospice.

Visitation: Wednesday, March 13th, from 4 – 8 p.m. at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, Troy, Illinois, and Thursday, March 14th from 9 – 10 a.m.

Funeral Services: Thursday, March 14th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church in Troy, Illinois, with Father Kevin Laughery officiating. Burial will be at St. John’s Blackjack Cemetery in Troy, Illinois, following the funeral service.

RICHESON FUNERAL HOME, Troy, IL