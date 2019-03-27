Lois V. Knipple, age 100 of Highland, IL, (former resident of Madisonville, KY) died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at her home, Highland, IL.

She was born on Wednesday, February 19, 1919, in South Bend, IN, the daughter of Milton and Naomi (nee Stockwell) Schulz.

On Saturday, June 22, 1946, she married Charles Harvey Knipple at South Bend, IN, who passed away on Friday, October 23, 1998.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Madisonville, KY; church choir; Bridge and Euchre Clubs in South Bend, IN.

Mrs. Knipple was born at South Bend, Ind. and grew up there. She worked at Bendix Corporation during the war. She was an Executive Secretary at Associates Financial in South Bend before moving to Kentucky in 1969. She was active in her church and choir at the First United Methodist Church in Madisonville, KY. She moved to Highland in 2006. She donated time to the Food Pantry in Madisonville.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Terry Lee (Robert) Ostrander, Indianapolis, IN

Daughter – Dr. Janet Lynn (Dr. Alejando) Alvarado, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Jonathan R. Ostrander, Indianapolis, IN

Grandchild – Alexander Cove (Cristina Sanchez) Alvarado, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Marcus Daniel Alvarado, D.C., Highland, IL

Grandchild – Alicia Jeanette (Dustin) Vosholler, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Allyson Lanae Ostrander, Indianapolis, IN

Great Grandchild – Liam Cove Vosholler, Highland, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Milton Schulz (Msgt. US Army/WWII) – Died 1975

Mother – Naomi (nee Stockwell) Schulz – Died 1977

Husband – Charles Harvey Knipple – Died 10/23/1998, Highland, IL

Daughter – Janet Sue Knipple – Died 1951 infant

Brother – Robert Milton Schulz, Sr. – Died 12/06/2002

Nephew – Robert Milton Schulz, Jr.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Graveside Service will be at 1:30 PM on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville, KY.

Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville, KY.

Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Area Community Service Ministry (HACSM).