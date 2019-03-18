Lowell G. Wells, 90, of Mulberry Grove, IL passed away at 9:11am, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Greenville Nursing and Rehab Center.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Unity Baptist Church (Hwy 185 & Airport Rd.) Vandalia with Rev. Loren File officiating; visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00am prior to services at the church. Burial will follow in McInturff Cemetery, rural Vandalia. Memorials may be made to Bond County Hospice.

Lowell Grigg Wells was born January 20, 1929, the son of Leo and Dana (Grigg) Wells. He married Marilyn Joyce Knebel on September 14, 1948, together they shared 70 years of marriage. Lowell was a member of Unity Baptist Church and was a self-employed dairy farmer, very dedicated to his family and the farm.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Wells of Mulberry Grove; sons, Cary Wells and wife Joan of Greenville, and Brad Wells and wife Laurie of Mulberry Grove; sister, Maurine Ondes of Livingston; grandchildren, Tim Wells, Adam Wells, Sarah Wells, Jessica Sefton, Meredith Dean, Molly Wells, and Grant Wells; and nine great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, infant son, Gary Wells; sister, Nelda Goodin.