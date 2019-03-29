Maxine Cook Heffron, age 87 of Greenville, passed away at 6:51 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019 at her home.

Funeral services will be held at Noon on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home with Pastor Dee Armes officiating. Interment will follow in Taylor Cemetery near Pittsburg, IL. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. Saturday until service time at Donnell-Wiegand. For those who desire memorials in Maxine’s memory may be made to the Bond County Health Department or to Bond County Hospice.

Nellie Maxine Cook, the daughter of Fred Virgil Cook and Gladys Mae Warner Cook, was born on March 13, 1932. Maxine was raised on the Cook farm in Fayette County, Smithboro, and Tamalco, where she attended the Tamalco Schools and grew up. Maxine graduated from Greenville High School, then worked as secretary for Pet Milk for over 15 years. She then graduated from Greenville College and taught fourth and fifth grades at the Pocahontas Elementary School from 1967 until her retirement in 1987. In retirement she and Eli enjoyed camping in their RV, Bingo, and their grandchildren.

Maxine and Eli Edsel Heffron were united in marriage on October 1, 1955 by his brother-in-law Rev. Dick Howe at the St. Jacob Church and enjoyed over 60 years together before Eli’s death on September 4, 2016. They are the parents of two children who survive: Michelle Ann (Arden) Cook of Vilonia, Ark. Kevin Alan Heffron of Johnson City, Tenn, two grandchildren: Shannon Tally of Greenville, William (Ashley) Cook of Vilonia, Ark. and three great-grandchildren: Abby, Erin, and Abel Cook.

Maxine is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Eli, and is the last of her generation being preceded in death by sister Maxine Howe, and two brothers: Richard D. Cook and Ronald D. Cook.

Maxine is a member of the Illinois Retired Teachers, Bond County Retired Teachers, and her Church, the Greenville First Christian Church.