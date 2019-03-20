Melany Dawn Dopson, age 52 of Greenville, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at her home in Greenville. There will be no formal services, arrangements handled by Donnell-Wiegand.

Melany Dawn, the daughter of John and Enid Howell, was born September 12, 1966 in Hamilton, Montana. On September 8, 2015 she was united in marriage to Mark Christopher Dopson.

Melany is survived by her husband Mark, mother Enid, children: John Miller, Jade Miller, Haley Leyshon and Tanner Dopson. Also surviving are siblings: Ella, Diana and Johnny. She was the grandmother of Nora Miller and Oliver Miller.

Preceded in death by a son, Taylor Daniel Dopson, her father John and a brother Robert Howell.