Michael D. Bourgeois age 59 of Greenville, passed away at 8:53 am Sunday in Greenville.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.mn. Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville with Rev. David Bilyeu officiating. In lieu of flowers the family prefer memorials in Michael’s memory be made to Bond County Hospice.

Michael Don Bourgeois, the son of Donald and Roya Bauer Bourgeois, was born on October 9, 1959 in St. Joseph Hospital in Highland. Mike grew up in Greenville and graduated from Greenville High School in 1977. He worked at P.N. Hirsh warehouse in Vandalia. He later was a general laborer.

Michael and Carolyn Marie Rees were united in marriage on November 2, 1981 at the bride’s home in Pocahontas. They are the parents of two children who survive: Brandon Michael (Ashley) Bourgeois of Mulberry Grove, Joseph David (Ammari) Bourgeois of Greenville, three grandchildren: Lillian Bourgeois, Skye Bourgeois, and Gabriel Bourgeois. Michael is also survived by his mother Roya Bourgeois, and two brothers: Fred (Kimberley) Bourgeois, and Larry (Teresa) Bourgeois.

Michael is preceded in death by his father Donald Bourgeois.