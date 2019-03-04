Peggy K. Hayden, age 71 of Collinsville, formerly of Greenville, passed away at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at her home in Collinsville.

Funeral services will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville with Rev. Jason Pierce officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. Wednesday until service time at Donnell-Wiegand. Memorials in Peggy’s memory may be made to her family.

Peggy Kay Hayden, the daughter of Irene Brewer Ambuehl and Woody Spurlock, was born on June 9, 1947 in Effingham, Illinois. Peggy was raised in Greenup and graduated from Greenup High School. Peggy became a CNA and worked in several nursing homes in the area and did private care in homes including caring for Harry Turley and Evelyn Wall Motzer.

Peggy and Leslie “Les” Joseph Clary were united in marriage on August 9, 2001 at the Greenville First United Methodist Church and enjoyed over 14 years together before his death on June 1, 2016.

Peggy is survived by four daughters: Pam Hayden of Minier, IL, Patti Hayden of Menier, Cindy (John) Jernigan of Smithboro, Jackie (Alan) Jacobs, of Collinsville, 3 grandchildren: Jesse Jernigan, Les Jernigan, Katie Jernigan, sister Elaine (Bob) Turner of Casey, and brother Jim Spurlock of Ramsey, IL.

Peggy attended the Greenville First United Methodist Church when able.