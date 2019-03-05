Philip W. Kunz Jr., age 73 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Joseph Hospital in Breese on Monday, March 4, 2019.

Philip was born on February 16, 1946, in Alton, Illinois, the son of Philip Kunz, Sr. and Ella (Schellenger) Kunz -DeMint. He married Carol (Cortner) Kunz and she survives in Carlyle.

In addition to his wife of 52 years, Philip is also survived by his children – Tracey Snell and husband Bruce, Philip Kunz, III and wife Kellie, and Bradley Kunz, Sr. and wife Melanie; grandchildren – Katie Snell, Rex Snell and wife Peyton, Philip Kunz, IV and wife Jamie, Brady Kunz and wife Gabby, Bradley Kunz, Jr. and Andrew Kunz, and his sister – Judy Little. He was preceded in death by his parents and step father – Bill DeMint.

Mr. Kunz dedicated 29 years to the Illinois State Police and retired in 1997. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing basketball, and owning and taking care of horses. After his retirement in 1997 he found a new passion for painting, writing novels, and writing songs. His work has been published in magazines and he wrote over 20 novels. Philip also enjoyed spending time with his family.

Per Philip’s wishes he will be cremated, and no services will be held.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Philip are suggested to Huey Ferrin Boulder Fire Department and will be received at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.