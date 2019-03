Rev. William Whitman, age 79 of Centralia, IL, passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

Funeral services for Rev. Whitman will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton St. Carlyle, IL 62231. Interment with military honors will take place at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at 9:30 A.M. on Monday, March 25, 2019. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle on Friday, March 22, 2019, from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. and on Saturday from 12:00 Noon until service time. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Rev. Whitman are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project and will be received at Zieren Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com