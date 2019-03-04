Richard “Dick” Sharp age 78 of Cottage Grove, WI, formerly of Greenville, passed away on February 21, 2019 in Wisconsin.

Richard “Dick” Marvin Sharp, 78, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 21, 2019, surrounded by his family following a battle with cancer and complications from multiple strokes.

Richard was born on April 2, 1940, in Forest City, IA, to Marvin and Doris (Anderson) Sharp. After graduating from Charles City High School, he moved to Minneapolis where he worked as a ticket agent for Ozark Airlines while acquiring his pilot’s license and started his family with his first wife, Donna (Eggen) Sharp. The family relocated to Ozark’s headquarters in St. Louis, MO, where Richard worked his way up to Captain.

He was united in marriage to Carol (Krull) Sharp in St. Charles, MO on September 13, 1980. They eventually settled in Greenville, IL on their farm where Richard was able to return to his roots in farming without giving up his passion for aviation. He was often seen at the Greenville airport working on his plane or flying.

Richard had a love for cars, motorcycles, the outdoors, and his family. His wife Carol passed away from cancer on April 17, 1991, at which point, Richard retired from the airline and took up farming full-time until his retirement in 2015. Richard then moved to Cottage Grove, WI where he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, fishing, and going to the casino.

He is survived by his children, Scott (Sue) Sharp, David Sharp, Ann Orozco, and Dawn (David) Peterson; grandchildren Christopher Sharp; Dustin, Tyler, and Dakota Sharp, Nicolé and Richard Orozco; Jack, Cole, and Shane Peterson; one great-grandchild; brothers Gerald “Jerry” (Jean) Sharp and Darryl Sharp, sister Carol Martin, and his first wife Donna (Eggen) Garsik.

Richard was preceded in death by his wife Carol, his parents, and his brother Wayne.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home, 203 West Oak Street, Greenville, IL 62246, on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 1 pm – 3 pm, followed by a private family burial.