Sharon S. Zobrist, age 77 of Highland, IL, died Friday, March 15, 2019, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

She was born on Thursday, May 08, 1941, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Theodore and Charlotte (nee Frey) Beck.

On Friday, April 06, 1962, she married Jerry F. Zobrist at the E & R Church, Highland, IL, who survives.

She was a former member of JOB’s Daughters and Royal Neighbors.

Born at Highland, IL; graduated from Highland High School in 1959 and Deaconess School of Nursing , St. Louis, MO, in 1962. She worked for Dr. Wilson, Dr. Heinemann and Dr. Chaney at their office in Highland on Broadway. She later worked for Dr. Diaz; then worked as a Home Health Nurse for St. Joseph Hospital-Highland; then as a Epilepsy Research Nurse at St. Louis University Hospital-St. Louis; then at St. Joseph Hospital-Highland, as a Surgery and Recovery Nurse, retiring in the early 2000’s. In her teens she was a Lifeguard and Water Safety Instructor at the Highland Swimming Pool and in high school was a Majorette for the Highland High School band. She enjoyed time with her family and their sporting events. She enjoyed reading, swimming, cooking, baking, and going to the beach, and her favorite trip to Hawaii.

Survivors include:

Husband – Jerry F. Zobrist, Highland, IL

Daughter – Heidi S. Reaka, Plaquemine, LA

Son – Jared L. (Jodi) Zobrist, Smithton, IL

Grandchild – Owen M. Zobrist, Smithton, IL

Grandchild – Ethan R. Zobrist, Smithton, IL

Brother In-law – Denny L. Zobrist, Highland, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Theodore S. “Ted” Beck, Jr. – Died 8/17/1968

Mother – Charlotte Ludwina Louisa Beck – nee Frey – Died 10/10/1997

Half Brother – Theodore W. “Bill” Beck – Died 12/04/2009.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Memorial Service will be at 3:00 PM on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children or St. Joseph Hospital.