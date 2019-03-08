Susan E. “Susie” Reinacher, age 60 of Alhambra, IL, died Thursday, March 07, 2019, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, IL.

She was born February 26, 1959, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Leto and Elaine (nee Dresch) Reinacher.

Susie was born in Highland, IL and at age 7 moved to Centralia, IL to the Warren G. Murray Center. At age 18 she moved to Specialized Living Center in Swansea, IL. She has been at Alhambra Care Center for the last year and a half. She had worked for S.A.V.E. in St. Clair County. She enjoyed watching wrestling on TV, especially Hulk Hogan. Susie had pictures taken of the two of them together. She liked attending St. Louis Cardinal Baseball games, bowling, playing with cards and listening to music and dancing.

Survivors include:

Sister – Kathy A. (Robert) Maher, Pocahontas, IL

Nieces and Nephews – Many

Sister-in-law – Eileen T. Reinacher, Grantfork, IL

Sister-in-law – Edith M. Dresch, Gloucester, VA

She was preceded in death by :

Father – Leto W. “Tony” Reinacher – Died 01/11/2005

Mother – Elaine A. Reinacher, nee Dresch – Died 9/16/2002

Brother – Thomas A. Reinacher – Died 4/14/2015

Brother – Jack P. Dresch – Died 12/31/2018

Brother – Darrell L. “Butch” Reinacher – Died 6/14/1994

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 09, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 09, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Tim Darmour-Paul, officiating.

Interment will be at Grantfork United Church of Christ Cemetery in Grantfork, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Family.