Susanne V. Gaseor, age 89 of Trenton, IL, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Faith Care Center in Highland, IL.

She was born on Thursday, July 18, 1929, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Anthony and Mary (nee Gass) Neubauer.

On Saturday, August 23, 1952, she married Chester J. Gaseor at Chicago, IL, who passed away on Thursday, February 07, 2019.

She was a member of Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, Trenton, IL.

She was born in Chicago, IL; graduated from Laverna High School in Chicago, in 1947. She worked as a bookkeeper for S & W Food Company prior to her marriage. Then after her marriage to Chester, she supported his military career and raised their children as they traveled the globe. She enjoyed ice skating in her youth; also enjoyed book reading, puzzles, sewing, quilting, knitting, crocheting, gardening and canning. Her greatest joy was her family.

Survivors include:

Son – Anthony J. (Susan) Gaseor, Batavia, IL

Daughter – Charlotte A. Wessel, Benton, IL

Daughter – Susanna T. Pokojski, Trenton, IL

Daughter – Margaret C. (David) Warrem, Mattoon, IL

Brother – Daniel L. (Judith) Neubauer, Glenview, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Anthony C. Neubauer – Died 5/16/1944

Mother – Mary C. Neubauer, nee Gass – Died 11/29/1984

Husband – Col. Chester J. Gaseor, US Air Force, Retired – Died 2/7/2019

Daughter – Mary B. Alderman – Died 9/23/2017

Son-in-law – David R. Pokojski – Died 4/2/2018

Brother – John P. Neubauer – Died 9/19/1997

Sister – Mary Helen Slater – Died 7/11/2014

Brother – Thomas J. Neubauer – Died 5/06/1985

Sister – Dorothy C. Hansen – Died 9/1994

Sister – Margaret M. Tracy – Died 4/30/1973

Brother – James A. Neubauer – Died 9/28/2013

Brother – Peter J. Neubauer – Died 9/18/1995.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Trenton, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Assocation or Donor’s choice.