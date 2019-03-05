Tami Auffert Missey, age 57, of Greenville passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at her home in Greenville. Memorial services will be conducted Monday, March 11, 2019 at 12 Noon at Young Funeral Home. Friends may call from 11 am till time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the family.

Tami was born July 12, 1961 to William Preston and Julia Mae (Bane) Auffert in Bloomington, IL. She is survived by her daughters: Jennifer (Gary) Knight of Evansville, IN and Julia (Joseph) Ripple of Litchfield, IL; sisters: Sharon (Terry) Colvin of Belleview, FL; Terri (Terry) Borkgren of Carlinville, IL; Shirley Hartsburg of Greenville, IL; and Tina Hill of Belleview, FL; Six grandchildren: Alexis Pollmann, Joshua Knight, DeAnna Knight, Isaiah Farmer, Elijah Farmer and Maize Ripple.

She was preceded in death by her parents and several aunts and uncles.