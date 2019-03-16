Virginia M. “Jin” Koch, age 91 of Highland, IL, died Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Southview Memory Care in Affton, MO.

She was born on Saturday, December 24, 1927, in Waterloo, IL, the daughter of Jacob and Ella (nee Forness) Mavers.

On Thursday, July 31, 1947, she married Bernard O. Koch at St. Agatha Catholic Church, New Athens, IL, who passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2002.

She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL; Women of the Moose-Wood River, IL.

She was born in Waterloo, IL; she attended St. Peter and Paul Catholic School, Waterloo. She worked at the Forum Cafeteria, St. Louis, MO and St. Elizabeth Hospital, Belleville, IL in her youth. She retired as an LPN from St. Joseph’s Hospital, Highland, after 50 plus years of service in 1992. She enjoyed her nursing career; crafts; and traveling to Hawaii, the Caribbean and Alaska on cruises.

Survivors include:

Son – Alan A. (Beth) Koch, Saint Louis, MO

Daughter – Deborah L. (Gary) Fernandez, St. Louis, MO

Grandchild – Mandy I. Gasich, Columbia, MO

Grandchild – Greg A. (Margie) Koch, St. Louis, MO

Grandchild – Corey Ann (Kerry) Fishel, Columbia, MO

Grandchild – Jeffrey T. (Rebecca “Becky”) Fernandez, Garden City, ID

Grandchild – Angela A. (Aaron) Whittaker, Valley Park, MO

Great Grandchild – Peyton A. Koch, Saint Louis, MO

Great Grandchild – Kendall Koch, Saint Louis, MO

Great Grandchild – John Emery Fishel, Columbia, MO

Great Grandchild – Josie L. Fishel, Columbia, MO

Great Grandchild – Penelope L. Fernandez, Garden City, ID

Great Grandchild – Violet M. Whittaker, Valley Park, MO

Sister – Loretta Bowden, Trafford, PA.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Jacob John Mavers – Died 11/11/1974, St. Louis, MO

Mother – Ella Agnes Mavers (nee Forness) – Died 6/1/1970

Husband – Bernard O. Koch – 12/11/2002

Brother – Bernard Mavers

Brother – Anton Mavers

Sister – Margaret Mary Mavers (infant).

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Pat Jakel, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul School Education Foundation or Masses.