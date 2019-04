Betty G. Smith, age 90, of Pocahontas, passed away Thursday, April 18 at San Gabriel Memory Care in Highland. Funeral services for 90 year old Betty G. Smith will be Monday, April 22 at 1 PM at Meridith Funeral Home in Pocahontas. Burial will be in Robinson Cemetery. Friends may call Monday from 11 AM to service time at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire Department or Pocahontas School.