Carl L. “Carly” Rutz, age 83 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, April 09, 2019, at his residence in Highland, IL.

He was born on April 19, 1935, in Highland, IL, the son of Lawrence and Alice (nee Frisse) Rutz.

On September 24, 1960, he married Shirley E. Hediger at St. Paul Church in Highland, IL. She survives in Highland.

He was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church. He was also a member of Knight of Columbus #1580;Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree Assembly; Former member of Truck and Machinists #525 .

Carl grew up east of Grantfork, IL and attended Fairview County School. He served with the U.S. Army July 5, 1955 to July 3, 1957. He worked for Cassens Transport Co. in Hamel, IL before going and after his duties in the service. In 1961, Carl and his dad, Lawrence, opened Freeway Implement. A few years later Carl and his Brother, Donald, took over the business and operated it until 1988. He worked for 4-5-6 Co. (4 years) and R & T Ammonia (8-10 Years) in Highland, IL. He was always a mechanic, could fix almost anything. He retired in 1994 from R & T Ammonia, to do what he wanted to do.Carl was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, and a 4th degree of the Knights of Columbus #1580. He enjoyed helping his children when ever they needed help and attending their sporting events. He helped his son at Rutz’s Auction for many years, retiring in 2018. He enjoyed making things out of wood and tinkering in his shop, mowing the lawn, and tending to his garden and flowers and most anything outside. Carl loved to travel, saw all 50 states, Canada, Mexico and Jamaica.

Survivors include :

Wife – Shirley E. Rutz, nee Hediger, Highland, IL

Son – David P. (Cathleen) Rutz, Highland, IL

Daughter – Karen S. (Brian) Gnaedinger, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Trent R. Gnaedinger, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Jenna M. Gnaedinger, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Caleb S. Rutz, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Parker D. Rutz, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Brennan K. Rutz, Highland, IL

Brother – Donald J. (Lucille “Cookie”) Rutz, Highland, IL

Brother – Ronald J. Rutz, Pocahontas, IL

Brother In-law – Homer H. (Sharon) Rusterberg, Highland, IL

Sister-in-law – Mary A. Rutz, Pocahontas, IL

Sister-in-law – Betty M. Dresch, Highland, IL

Brother In-law – Elmer L. Hediger, Edwardsville, IL

Nieces and Nephews – Many .

He was preceded in death by :

Father – Lawrence Carl Rutz – Died 1/15/1986

Mother – Alice Ella Rutz, nee Frisse – Died 7/16/1976

Father-In-law – Edmund Henry Hediger, Sr. – Died 8/01/1972

Mother-in-law – Hilda Ella Emilia Hediger, nee Springer – Died 3/18/1993

Sister – Nancy A. Rusterberg – Died 2/10/1990

Brother – Kenneth F. Rutz – Died 1/27/2018

Sister-in-law – Yvonne M. “Bonnie” Rutz – Died 4/01/2016

Brother In-law – John Dresch – Died 12/21/1968

Brother In-law – Edmund Hediger – Died 2/27/2008

Sister-in-law – Beverly Hediger – Died 4/3/2012

Sister-in-law – Loretta Henschen – Died 10/02/2004

Brother In-law – Marvin Henschen – Died 1/4/1999

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:45 AM on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Father Pat G. Jakel officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery, Highland, IL in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Triad Special Olymics; To the Family (for a memorial to be designated at a later date).